Iconic American billionaire eyeing ‘audacious’ takeover as Liverpool and FSG watch on

It has been reported that Tottenham Hotspur have attracted interest from rapper Jay-Z.

An iconic music mogul has been linked with a takeover of one of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

According to the Daily Express, rap artist Jay-Z is keeping tabs on the ongoing situation at Tottenham Hotspur after owner Joe Lewis appeared in court in New York last week accused of insider trading.

Lewis has denied 16 counts of securities fraud and three further conspiracy charges relating to alleged insider trading offenses between 2013 and 2021. US attorney Damian Williams said Lewis ‘has been indicted and will face justice” for the alleged crimes, with each charge carrying a maximum prison sentence of 25 years.

If convicted then it has been suggested that Jay-Z will launch an ‘audacious bid’ to purchase the north London outfit, who are valued at £2.18 billion. The 24-time Grammy Awards winner, who owns Roc Nation entertainment agency and previously held a stake in NBA team the Brookly Nets, has a net work of £1.95 billion, according to Forbes.

But with the backing of other investors, a source close to the rapper told the Daily Express the funds would be able to be raised.

“More than a few of the very top clubs there – like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea – are now under US ownership and Jay would jump at the chance of a controlling interest at board level somewhere with the global reach of Spurs," the associate said.

“It remains to be seen whether Mr. Lewis will walk away free. If he doesn’t, Jay has said he wants to be in a position to move quickly if he feels the price is right. He believes this is achievable, especially with the backing of fellow investors.”

Certainly, Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League will be keeping a close eye on any potential developments at Tottenham.

Currently, Reds owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are seeking new investors, having put the club on the market last November. FSG are said to be aiming to sell a minority stake of between 10-15%.