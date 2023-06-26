There have been calls from fans for Liverpool to permanently push Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield.

Charlie Adam has suggested that Liverpool should make a move for Kyle Walker - if Jurgen Klopp opts to permanently shift Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield.

Alexander-Arnold has spent the majority of his Reds career featuring in a right-back role - helping his boyhood club claim six major honours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But towards the back end of last season - and with his form spluttering - Alexander-Arnold’s remit changed. He was deployed as a hybrid full-back/ midfielder which sparked marked improvements both personally and for Liverpool. Klopp’s side would win eight of their final 11 matches to finish fifth in the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold then operated in the engine room for England in Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia earlier this month.

There is clamour for the 24-year-old to feature in a similar position at Anfield - although that would leave Liverpool short on the right-hand side of the rearguard.

But with Walker’s future at Manchester City somewhat uncertain - despite helping the club claim the Treble in 2022-23 - then Adam reckons the Reds should try to prise to Merseyside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Liverpool midfielder, speaking to 888sport, said: “I think playing Trent in midfield is something Liverpool might want to look at. He’s having a big impact on matches, as we saw for England and I think he’s the best passer at the football club in terms of his range and what types of passes he can play. If you can get that from a central position, then it opens up everything for everybody else.

“If they’re looking to do that, then they’d need to bring another right back in. It looks like Kyle Walker is possibly going to leave Manchester City – that’s someone for me who they could try and have a look at. They’ll need to bring a right back in if they persist with Trent in midfield.