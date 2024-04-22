Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has continued to remain tight-lipped over his future at the end of the season - as he remains the frontrunner to become next Liverpool manager.

Amorim’s Sporting CP took another towards being crowned Portuguese champions after a 3-0 win over Vitoria Guimares. The Lions are 10 points clear at the summit of the table with four matches to play. They next face fierce rivals Porto and can claim the title at the Estádio do Dragão.

Amorim remains heavily linked with succeeding Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager at the end of the campaign. The 39-year-old is regarded as the Reds’ No.1 target after Xabi Alonso decided he would stay at Bayer Leverkusen, having guided them to a maiden Bundesliga title and the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Over the weekend, Portuguese reporter Pedro Sepulveda claimed that there was no chance Amorim would stay at Sporting in the summer and he likes the appeal of the Reds’ project.

But speaking to O Jogo after the Guimares win, he again played down the speculation, although he is still to deny a move to Anfield would appeal.

Amorim said: “The main objective is to become champion as quickly as possible. We have to respond to this incredible environment. We have a very difficult game at Dragão against a team and coach with an always strong identity.

"There's the stress of the game and then sometimes we forget to live things. It was in stoppage time, it's about remembering and keeping the feeling. These are important moments in our lives. I don't think they would give us three in a minute. I think they were fantastic."