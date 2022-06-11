Liverpool are hoping to win the transfer race for Darwin Nunez ahead of Manchester United.

Glen Johnson is confident that Liverpool will win the race for Darwin Nunez.

The Reds are set to lose Sadio Mane after his six-year stay, with Bayern Munich his most likely destination.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have identified Nunez as a replacement, although Benfica are holding out for a fee of €100 million (£85 million).

Manchester United are also said to be keen on the forward as Erik ten Hag prepares for his maiden season in charge.

However, Johnson is adamant Nunez will pick Anfield over Old Trafford

The former Reds right-back said: ““You’d think Núñez would head to Anfield if it’s between Liverpool and Manchester United. As we know, Manchester United don’t have the same pulling power they once did.

“There was a time when Manchester United came calling then the answer was ‘yes’.

“That’s not the case at the moment, so if Liverpool and Manchester United are going head to head for him then I’m sure he’d pick Liverpool over United.

“If Liverpool are to pay the €100 million that Benfica supposedly want for him, then that’s against their structure and the way they do business, but that’s the way the game is going.