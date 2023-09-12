Ben Doak has been on the fringes of the Liverpool first team this season despite still being aged 17.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to Ben Doak. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ben Doak's performance for Scotland under-21s has been lauded - despite not being fully fit.

The Liverpool winger delivered an electric display in the young Tartan Army’s 1-0 loss against Spain in their opening European Championships 2025 qualifying fixture. Doak persistently tormented the home side during his 77-minute outing as he operated as a striker despite being a natural winger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old enjoyed a superb 2022-23 season for the Reds after arriving from Celtic last summer, recording a total of 11 goals and eight assists in 27 appearances at under-18, under-19 and under-21 level. As a result, he was rewarded with five outings for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Doak has been with Liverpool's first team throughout this campaign, coming off the bench in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the opening day and being an unused substitute in the other three fixtures.

Scotland under-21s boss Scott Gemmill admitted that Doak is not quite up to speed because of a lack of minutes this term - but waxed lyrical about the fledgling talent’s display.

Via the Daily Record, Gemmill said: "It was an exceptional performance from Ben Doak. I would even add that's there more to come from him. He's not fully match fit at the moment because of his limited minutes as he is playing for such a good club.

Advertisement

Advertisement