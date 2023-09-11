Watch more videos on Shots!

The chief executive of a multi-billion dollar company linked with investing in Liverpool has admitted discussions are taking place with ‘several’ sports teams.

The Reds’ owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) placed the club on the market in November 2022. At the time, it was unclear whether FSG were seeking a full or partial sale of Liverpool, who they purchased for £300 million in 2010. Principal owner John Henry has since confirmed that FSG are aiming to sell a stake of Liverpool - suggested to be between 10-15% - and that conversations with parties have been held.

One potential suitor linked with the Reds earlier this year was Liberty Media. The group, who were founded in Colorado in 1991, have been revered for their transformation of Formula 1. Since completing a purchase from Bernie Ecclestone in 2017 for $8 billion the popularity of the sport - particularly in America - has grown significantly. That is primarily because of the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, with four races being held Stateside this year - including a maiden eventin Las Vegas.

Liberty also own Major League Baseball team the Atlanta Braves, who won the World Series in 2021, as well as broadcasting company SiriusXM. In January, Liberty were named by Forbes as the most valuable sports empire for 2023 at $20.8 billion.

CEO Greg Maffei was a speaker at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference last week. And he confirmed that Liberty have been approached by various sports outfits about investing. Maffei said: “Look, there is no sports asset that is out there that we haven’t looked at or thought about or been approached about.

“Because of the strength of the Formula 1 team and what we’ve done and frankly what the Atlanta Braves have done - creating probably the best experience both on the field with the best record in baseball and off the field with what exists at Truist Park and the development around it - we have probably created the most stable baseball franchise in terms of profitability as well as one that’s likely to win a sixth straight NL East title.

“Leveraging that expertise and trying to sell that across other sports is appealing. We have looked at other franchises, we haven’t found the one yet that makes sense but there are several we are in discussions with what we think we can be additive to and would be very attractive.”

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan revealed during the pre-season tour of Singapore that conversations were continuing about potential investment. He told the Liverpool Echo: “Certainly, nothing to announce. Those conversations continue, and as the ownership has said, the opportunity is obviously there for investment.