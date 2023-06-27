In pictures: What Liverpool stars have been up to during their summer break
The squad have been enjoying their time off across summer so far, including meeting Dr Dre and going on holiday with Kevin De Bruyne.
The Liverpool squad have jetted off across the world to enjoy their summer break following the end of last season.
A particularly taxing year saw players experience an unprecedented World Cup tournament half-way through the 2022-23 campaign.
The challenging term also came off-the-back of Liverpool’s highly successful 2021/22 campaign in which they competed in 63 matches, playing in every possible game at club level.
Now, with pre-season on the horizon, players have been enjoying their brief time off. The Reds have linked up with rivals on holiday, had new haircuts and even posted gym videos to impress the fans.
Here are some examples of what the Liverpool squad have been up to in recent weeks.