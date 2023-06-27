Register
In pictures: What Liverpool stars have been up to during their summer break

The squad have been enjoying their time off across summer so far, including meeting Dr Dre and going on holiday with Kevin De Bruyne.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:45 BST

The Liverpool squad have jetted off across the world to enjoy their summer break following the end of last season.

A particularly taxing year saw players experience an unprecedented World Cup tournament half-way through the 2022-23 campaign.

The challenging term also came off-the-back of Liverpool’s highly successful 2021/22 campaign in which they competed in 63 matches, playing in every possible game at club level.

Now, with pre-season on the horizon, players have been enjoying their brief time off. The Reds have linked up with rivals on holiday, had new haircuts and even posted gym videos to impress the fans.

Here are some examples of what the Liverpool squad have been up to in recent weeks.

Jones is currently with the U21 squad at the European Championships, but prior to that he enjoyed America and even visited music legend Dr Dre.

1. Curtis Jones x Dr Dre

Jones is currently with the U21 squad at the European Championships, but prior to that he enjoyed America and even visited music legend Dr Dre.

The forward took a break from his hard work on his birthday to enjoy a huge birthday cake that featured a small version of himself.

2. Mohamed Salah seen enjoying his birthday

The forward took a break from his hard work on his birthday to enjoy a huge birthday cake that featured a small version of himself.

Virgil Van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne put aside their club rivalry here as they are seen on holiday together here with their two wives.

3. On-pitch rivals enjoy time together

Virgil Van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne put aside their club rivalry here as they are seen on holiday together here with their two wives.

The Scot pictured here with Jim White at a golf charity day in which he was supporting ar26 charity, helping to raise £70,000.

4. Andy Robertson involved with charity event

The Scot pictured here with Jim White at a golf charity day in which he was supporting ar26 charity, helping to raise £70,000.

