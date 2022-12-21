‘In the board room’ - Liverpool transfer news as Pep Lijnders provides update

Liverpool transfer news ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Pep Lijnders has insisted Liverpool are prepared to move in the January transfer window if the right player becomes available.

The window opens in just more than a week’s time and gives the Reds a chance to bolster their squad. Last January, Jurgen Klopp’s side swooped for Luis Diaz from Porto for a fee that could reach £50 million.

However, Diaz (knee) and fellow forward Diogo Jota (calf) are both sidelined with serious injuries and expected to be unavailable until at least February. Meanwhile, some fans are concerned about the Reds’ midfield options.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Manchester City, assistant boss Lijnders did not go into detail when asked about Liverpool’s potential plans.

But he did insist that the Reds are well poised to react if needed.

Lijnders said: “This is the press room, not the board room – we discuss these things in the board room.

