‘In the end’ - Jurgen Klopp provides update amid £52m double transfer deal

Jurgen Klopp has insisted it was his decision to omit Jordan Henderson from Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Karlsruher.

The Reds captain did not feature in the 4-2 victory against the German second-tier side amid a £12 million agreement in principal to join Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq. That's despite Henderson travelling to the training camp in the Black Forest.

Fabinho, however, was left on Merseyside as he edges towards a £40 million switch to Al-Ittihad.

Speaking after the friendly win, Klopp told The Times: “There’s actually nothing to say. As long as things are not really finally decided, we don’t have to talk about it. There will be a moment where we probably have to talk about it, but it’s not now.

“I don’t know that anything is decided, which means nothing to say in the moment. But that’s even better for you because you can speculate, which is much more fun! If I say something then it’s finished!