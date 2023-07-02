Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are ‘in the race’ to sign Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool are ‘in the race’ to make Romeo Lavia their next summer signing.

The Reds have now confirmed that Dominik Szoboszlai has joined the club from RB Leipzig for £60.1 million. He follows Alexis Mac Allister, recruited from Brighton for £35 million, through the arrival door.

Midfield was always going to be the area of Liverpool’s squad that Jurgen Klopp was going to bolster in the transfer window. The engine room was arguably the Reds’ biggest weakness last season as they finished outside of the Premier League top four and failed to challenge for a piece of silverware.

In addition, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed Anfield.

A host of names have been linked to Liverpool throughout the summer. One of those is Lavia, who spent last term at Southampton after joining from Manchester City.

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keen on the Belgium international. But according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his Youtube channel, Liverpool are still keen.

It is said that the Reds are in ‘direct contact’ with Lavia and Southampton. The 19-year-old played 33 times for the relegated Saints in 2022-23, recording one goal and one assist.