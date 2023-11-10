England under-21s play two games later this month, with one at Everton's Goodison Park.

Tyler Morton, left, with Liverpool team-mate Harvey Elliott. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool trio Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton have all been called-up into the England under-21s squad for this month's European Championship 2025 qualifiers.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is also named in Lee Carsley's set-up for games against Serbia and Northern Ireland. The squad was announced at Goodison Park, with the Northern Ireland game on Tuesday 21 November taking place at the Toffees' historic stadium.

Elliott and Branthwaite both helped the young Lions achieve Euros glory in the summer. Both are now key players as England aim to defend their title. Elliott, an attacking midfielder, has played 15 times for Liverpool this term while centre-back Branthwaite - who has earned rave reviews - has made 11 outings for Everton.

Fellow defender Quansah has made eight appearances for Liverpool this season in what is proving to be a breakthrough campaign. He made his England under-21s debut last month.

Morton is currently on loan at Hull City. He's made nine appearances so far and recorded two assists for the Championship side who sit ninth in the table. The midfielder has still to make his under-21s debut but has played three times for the under-20s.