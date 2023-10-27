‘Incredible’ - Jurgen Klopp blown away by Liverpool star in Toulouse victory

Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp extolled an ‘incredible’ Darwin Nunez performance in Liverpool’s victory over Toulouse.

The Reds cruised to a 5-1 win against the French side at Anfield take continue their perfect Europa League Group E record. Nunez was back in the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the 2-0 win over Everton last weekend.

The Uruguay international bagged Liverpool’s third goal when he slammed home a half-volley in the 34th minute. Nunez thought he had doubled his tally in the second period when he skipped past a Toulouse defender then rounded the keeper but saw his shot hit the post. Ryan Gravenberch finished the rebound.

Klopp, speaking at his post-match press conference, insisted he ‘couldn’t care less’ that Nunez spurned the chance. The forward is now on five goals in 12 appearances this season and the Liverpool boss is encouraged bu the progress Nunez has made.

“He played incredible,” said Klopp. Honestly, in this moment, I couldn't care less that he hits the post in that moment because everything before was super-convincing, was absolutely clear.

“How he took the defender away, how he passed the goalie, it was a perfect situation. He played really good. The goal he scored, the situations he was involved in, dropping into midfield, staying on the ball, all these kind of things. There were a lot of good things and he's in a good moment and that's for us obviously important.

