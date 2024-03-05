Rapper Drake has invested in the PGA Tour along with Fenway Sports Group. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have partnered with a global music star in their latest investment.

FSG, who also own MLB team the Boston Red Sox and NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins, expanded their portfolio as they spearheaded a deal to invest up to $3 billion in the PGA Tour via the Strategic Sports Group (SSG).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SSG opted to put money into the PGA as talks with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, who fund the LIV Tour, continue. Golf has been fractured since a bevy of elite players, including major winners John Rahm, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, made the controversial switch from the PGA.

The group is made up of several high-profile owners including Arthur Blank (NFL team Atlanta Falcons), Wyc Grousbeck (NBA team Boston Celtics) and Steve Cohen (MLB team New York Mets) along with FSG principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner.

However, the New York Times reports that several non-owners have joined the partnership. They include basketball legend LeBron James, who has invested separately despite holding a minority stake in FSG.

Canadian rapper Drake is another to enter the partnership. He has won five Grammy awards and is a global star although it is not his first sporting venture. He serves as a global ambassador for NBA outfit the Toronto Raptors and invested in Serie A club AC Milan in 2022 after their takeover by FSG minority shareholders RedBird Capital Partners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to the New York Times' DealBook, he said: “Golf can be so much more than a sport. I remember some of my best childhood memories was being on the golf course with my uncle. It’s one thing to invest in a team, but to help reimagine one of the biggest leagues in the world is an incredible opportunity and I’m excited to be a part of it.”