The new year means that there are plenty of star players who Liverpool can sign on a pre-contract.

The January transfer window is now open and it means that rumours will be rife for every team in the Premier League but Liverpool are always linked with star names.

With Jurgen Klopp's side in a brilliant position halfway through the season, they may feel an addition or two could be what makes the difference five months down the line given they are favourites for the Europa League, Carabao Cup and are currently top of the league, so we can't count anything out, especially with injuries.

The more likely outcome, given Liverpool's frugal nature in the market, is that the summer will be when we see plenty of business done. But a more interesting factor is the fact that they can sign players who are out of contract in the summer on a pre-contract and talks can begin up to six months before a contract expires — meaning January 1 is a key date for the many players whose deals end on June 30.

In that case, LiverpoolWorld has decided to compile the best names available that Liverpool could look at - be it realistic or not.

1 . Kylian Mbappe - PSG The French superstar's deal runs out this summer and with no extension in sight, the elite of the footballing world are eyeing up a sensational move. Real Madrid are the favourites but Liverpool also considered to be in the mix. What a signing he would be.

2 . Tosin Adarabioyo - Fulham The 26-year-old is an underrated centre-back who is very much in the mould of a Jurgen Klopp centre-back. Tall, athletic, strong in the air - he ranks extremely high for clearances in Europe (98th percentile) and for aerials won (85th) and could be a lower-cost option that develop at the club.

3 . Luka Modric - Real Madrid The Ballon d'Or winner is available and the 38-year-old is still as brilliant as ever. It is obviously an unlikely move but if Thiago leaves on a free, who wouldn't want to see one of the best midfielders of a generation at Anfield?