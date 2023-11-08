The Premier League continues to be one of the most exciting leagues in the world with fans flooding to stadiums every weekend.

Liverpool and Everton both boast an exceptionally strong fanbase that fill out their home grounds week in, week out.

As it stands, this is Everton's final season at Goodison Park before they move to Bramley-Moore Dock - a state of the art stadium which will see them able to welcome over 52,000 every home game.

For Liverpool, work will resume on Anfield in the new year, as they look to complete work on the Anfield Road End, which will see their overall capacity rise to 61,000.

Both stand as huge clubs in the top-flight and both sit in the top 10 for attendance, but it is clear they will move up the list next year when their respective work is completed on both stadiums.

But, for now, we at LiverpoolWorld have decided to see how Liverpool and Everton's average attendance compare to each Premier League team so far this season.

1 . Manchester United - Old Trafford 73,488

2 . West Ham United - London Stadium 61,975

3 . Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 61,726

4 . Arsenal - Emirates Stadium 60,113