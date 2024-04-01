Roberto De Zerbi. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi saluted the continued progress of Alexis Mac Allister after being the architect of his former club Brighton's downfall against Liverpool.

Mac Allister left the Seagulls last summer to join the Reds for a fee of £35 million. The midfielder is enjoying a fine maiden season and continued his fine form when Brighton visited Anfield.

Mac Allister produced a majestic performance and his pinpoint through ball assisted Mo Salah's match-winner in the 2-1 triumph. The 24-year-old World Cup winner with Argentina continues his upward trajectory and De Zerbi could only marvel at Mac Allister's quality.

Speaking to reporters at his post-match press conference, the Brighton boss said: "I think he became a great, great player,’ De Zerbi said of Mac Allister after Brighton’s defeat.

"The assist for the second goal was incredible. I’m happy, I’m proud for him because I worked with him he deserves to be an important player in a big team."

Brighton made the perfect start against Liverpool when Danny Welbeck netted inside two minutes. But Liverpool responded well and were level in the 27th minute through Luis Diaz. Salah put the Reds in front after the break and both teams had chances in the closing stages.

On Brighton's performance, De Zerbi said: We played a good game. We conceded maybe too many shots.

“We changed something in defence. We didn’t defend man-to-man because we respect Nunez, Luis Diaz and Salah.

“We changed something in our tactical strategy and we conceded more possession for Liverpool.

“I think we had other chances to score in the first half and the second as well, especially in the last 15 minutes we could score with [Adam] Lallana, with Welbeck, with Lewis Dunk.

“But, in the end, I think we have to be happy and we have to be proud for the performance because playing without seven injured players and very important players and competing how we did for Brighton is great.