Jeremie Frimpong of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 10, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing for Sunday's trip to Burnley in the Premier League

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon as they take on Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Reds have started the season with three wins from three games and sit top of the table in the early weeks, with no other side managing a 100 per cent record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They started the campaign with a dramatic 4-2 win over Bournemouth with Federico Chiesa the hero at Anfield as his late goal inspired victory after the Reds had chucked away a 2-0 lead. Their next game saw a more dramatic finish as they beat Newcastle United 3-2.

After going 2-0 up against the Magpies, the Reds were pegged back by 10-man Newcastle only for 16-year-old Rio Nguomha to fire in the winner in the 100th minute. The Reds looked more solid defensively in their final outing before the international break as they beat Arsenal 1-0 at Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored the goal, as he fired in a stunning free-kick in off the post from about 30 yards.

Jeremie Frimpong pictured back in training

Ahead of the trip to Burnley, Liverpool right-back Jeremie Frimpong has been pictured back in training after spending the last few weeks out with injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frimpong was taken off against Bournemouth in the opening game of the campaign due to a hamstring problem. Arne Slot said last month: “The medical team was completely right about Jeremie to tell me that I had to take him off, because he is out until the end of the international break and that happened in the game.

“I already said immediately after the game that it had nothing to do with how he played, but we felt he had an issue with his hamstring. And with ‘we’ I don’t mean me, but the medical staff. And they were completely right.

“So, a good call to take him off, otherwise he would have maybe been out for longer. And we expect to have him back after the international break.”

It looks like that timeline has been correct, with Frimpong training as normal with the rest of his teammates and back in contention to play this weekend. Szoboszlai has proven an effective option for right-back during the player’s absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak trains with Liverpool for the first time

On Wednesday, club record signing Alexander Isak training with Liverpool for the first time. The striker joined from Newcastle United on deadline day for a £125m.

He immediately left for international duty with Sweden and played just 18 minutes for his country due to a lack of pre-season training after he opted to not go on Newcastle’s pre-season tour or play in any of their friendly games.

After signing for the club, Isak said: “I feel amazing.

“It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.”