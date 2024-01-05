Injured Liverpool star teases shock return with three-word message

One injured Liverpool star took to social media to share an update on his recovery

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas took to social media to say it is 'not long now' as he teases his early return from injury. The Greece international suffered a broken collarbone during the Reds' 1-1 draw with Arsenal last month after being pushed into Jurgen Klopp by the Gunners' Bukayo Saka.

He was taken to hospital following the collision, with Klopp confirming the defender had broke his collarbone. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Tsimikas posted a photo of himself at the AXA Training Centre ahead of Liverpool's third-round FA Cup clash with Arsenal. He is not set to play a part against the Gunners this weekend but his Instagram activity has suggested he is well on track with his recovery.

A broken collarbone normally takes at least six weeks to heal but Tsimikas appeared in good spirits just under two weeks after he sustained the injury. No timeline has been given for the left-back's return, with fellow left-back Andrew Robertson also sidelined by injury.

Liverpool recalled Owen Beck from his loan with Scottish Premiership side Dundee earlier this week, with Klopp admitting the decision came about because of the injuries to the Reds' other left-backs.

The Reds boss said on Friday: “So, we always saw and were pretty positive about Owen but then he had two really difficult loan spells, which was a surprise that it didn’t work out because of what we thought about Owen, but that’s how it is, especially with young boys when you send them away from home and stuff like this.

“Plenty of things can happen there and it always needs to fit really well – it must be the right manager, must be the right team, if you have another left-back there and he has experience… there are so many things [that] can make a loan spell not really happening.

