Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who has returned for a second spell at the Bramall Lane helm. Picture: Getty Images.

Jurgen Klopp has welcomed back Chris Wilder to the Premier League after he was appointed as Sheffield United's manager ahead of their clash on Wednesday evening.

Wilder has been appointed following Heckingbottom's departure after winning just one game so far in the league this season and returns to the club two years after being sacked by the club during their last exploits in the top-flight.

His first task is facing a rampant Liverpool side who are fresh off an epic 4-3 win over Fulham and are hoping to consolidate their good form and they enter the game as resounding favourites and will hope to add to their impressive tally so far which sees them sit second in the table.

Liverpool have struggled against the newly-promoted sides so far this season; they drew 1-1 away at Luton Town last month and will be hoping any 'new manager bounce' won't take effect until after their encounter. Despite the size of the task and their current form, Klopp isn't taking anything for granted amid the late drama of a managerial change before their game.

"He has a press conference now, training after that, maybe another session tomorrow and analysis. We have to focus on ourselves, I don't think he will change too much in such a short period," Klopp said in his press conference ahead of the game.

"I remember how they played under Chris before. We can bin our analysis! I was sitting in the office yesterday when someone said it could happen. Our late winner was very important. If you do that every week you'll likely win the league.

"But we missed a few opportunities to do that. I don't think for a second now where we could end up. We have to be where we are now until April, if we are still there then we could talk. No chance we think ahead of the next game. Focus on Sheffield United."

Liverpool will be without Joel Matip for the game; he joins Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson as absentees for this game. Matip is yet to have a scan on his injury but it "doesn't look good" according to the Liverpool boss, but there was good news about Jota who was running yesterday as he steps up his recovery from a muscle injury but he remains behind Alisson (back for Manchester United) in terms of progress.

Klopp should be able to field a strong side however, but he will most likely want to rotate some of his key names ahead of the trip to face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

In terms of Wilder, he spoke to the media after being unveiled as the new manager, claiming he took the job on because he believes he can 'make a difference' to the struggling outfit. "Just like in 2016, when this club comes calling, it is not something you pass up. This is Sheffield United, it is my team and I am thrilled to be back. We find ourselves in a difficult position, I understand that, but I think I can make a difference.

