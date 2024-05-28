Internal board talks begin as Liverpool's rivals reach £10 million agreement

A general view of Man Utd’s Old Trafford. Picture: Getty Images

The latest news coming out of the Premier League.

It’s been little more than a week since Arne Slot’s Liverpool arrival was announced.

The 45-year-old was officially appointed as the Reds’ new head coach as he succeeds Jurgen Klopp. Slot will take up the hot seat on 1 June and it has been confirmed that Ruben Peeters will join his backroom staff from Feyenoord.

And there has been plenty going on elsewhere in the Premier League. Here’s the latest news that has been happening elsewhere.

Chelsea close in on Maresca

Enzo Maresca is closing in on becoming Chelsea’s new manager. The Stamford Bridge side made the surprise decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino last week after he spent just 12 months in charge. Pochetinno secured sixth spot in the Premier League and qualification to the Europa Conference League.

Maresca has only been in the Leicester City hot seat a year in his own right. He guided the Foxes to the Championship title and back to the top flight at the first time of asking. But Leicester face the prospect of losing Pep Guardiola’s former assistant manager, with Chelsea agreeing a compensation fee of around £10 million,

The Guardian reports that the west London outfit will hand Maresca a five-year contract.

United begin review

The future of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United is very much uncertain. The Red Devils won the the FA Cup following a 2-1 victory over Manchester City - yet an eighth-place finish means that ten Hag could still get the axe.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Old Trafford board are now conducting an internal review - and there are ‘crucial days ahead’.

Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Manchester United board set for review this week in order to decide on Erik ten Hag’s future.

“Contacts with representatives of other managers already took place in order to be ready, up to directors and INEOS now. Internal talks start today, crucial days and hours ahead.”

McKenna to stay

Kieran McKenna had been linked with the Chelsea job while it’s also been suggested that he has admirers at Old Trafford should ten Hag depart.

The Northern Irishman, formerly part of United’s coaching staff, has guided Ipswich Town from League One to the Premier League in successive seasons. It is no surprise that McKenna is in demand, with Brighton another club who have reportedly shown interest after the departure of Roberto De Zerbi.

But BBC Radio Suffolk has suggested that McKenna will remain at Portman Road ahead of Ipswich’s return to the top flight for the first time in two decades - and will sign a new deal.

Villa have ‘no limits’

Unai Emery believes Aston Villa’s dreams have ‘no limits’ after committing his long-term future.

Emery has signed a new contract until the summer of 2029 as reward for the incredible job he’s carried out at Villa Park. Last season, he took the club from a potential relegation battle to qualify for the European Conference League. And now Villa are preparing for a Champions League campaign after finishing fourth in the Premier League.

Emery had been linked with Bayern Munich, with his stock high. But the Spaniard ‘feels at home’ in the midlands and is excited for what’s to come. He told Villa’s website: “I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club.

“Since I came to Villa with Wes and Nassef (Edens and Sawiris, co-owners) we found always the best environment and structure to develop a project with the highest ambition.

“All the football structure with Monchi and Damian [Vidagany] and the owners, we share the same vision and same goals.

