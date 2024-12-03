Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Georgia Mamardashvili.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgi Mamardashvili has been backed to thrive at Liverpool by one of his international coaches.

The Reds agreed to sign the goalkeeper from Valencia in the summer transfer window. Liverpool will pay up to £29 million for Mamardashvili, although he has remained at the Spanish side for the season and the deal will be ratified in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old came to plenty of fans’ attention during Euro 2024. He played a key role in helping minnows Georgia reach the last 16. They beat Portugal in the group stage before being knocked out by eventual champions Spain.

It remains to be seen whether Mamardashvili will instantly become Liverpool No.1 or have to wait for his chance. Alisson Becker is the current first-choice stopper at Anfield, having helped the club win seven major trophies since his £67 million arrival from AS Roma in 2018. Alisson has three years remaining on his current contract. Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher has been in outstanding form while Alisson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Regardless, Georgia assistant coach David Webb believes that Mamardashvili has the character succeed when he joins Arne Slot’s side. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Webb said: “Giorgi just feels like a perfect fit for Liverpool," said Webb. "He's an outstanding shot stopper. He commands his box. He's very athletic, not only big but strong as well. And one of his best attributes, which I suppose Liverpool fans may not know, is his character. He's got a very, very strong character. He's an extremely hard worker and is determined to get right to the top.

"Giorgi joined Valencia in 2021 as maybe their fourth or fifth choice keeper. They originally sent him to the reserves. Then, within a year, he was their number one and just about the most consistent keeper in La Liga. Although he joined Valencia from Dinamo Tbilisi, he was on loan at Locomotive Tbilisi, a relatively small club in Georgia, before moving to Spain. To go from there to a regular La Liga starter in 12 months is quite incredible. And part of that success is down to his character and mental resilience.”

Mamardashvili has made 13 appearances so far this season with Valencia finding themselves in a relegation battle.