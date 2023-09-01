Thomas Tuchel breaks silence on Ryan Gravenberch’s deadline day move to Liverpool as update given
Liverpool transfer deadline day news as Ryan Gravnberch edges towards a switch to Liverpool.
Thomas Tuchel has explained why Bayern Munich are allowing Ryan Gravenberch to join Liverpool.
The midfielder is on Merseyside as he closes in on a deadline-day switch to Anfield. Gravenberch only joined Bayern from Ajax last summer but was surplus to requirements for the most part.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jurgen Klopp was keen to add one more addition to his engine room, having already signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo - with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving.
Bayern have finally given Gravnberch the green light to leave the Allianz Arena and head coach Tuchel has given his reasons.
Via The Independent, Tuchel said: “The main problem for him is that we don’t really play with a #8 in our 4-2-3-1 system, And we’re spoilt for choice up front, with really experienced players.
“Ryan is a very nice, hard-working, committed player. He wasn’t happy with his situation. He sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at #8 in a 4-3-3. He’s wanted to go for a while. An offer came in and we discussed it. It’s not done yet, but the outcome is clear.”