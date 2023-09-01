Ryan Gravnberch. Picture: Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel has explained why Bayern Munich are allowing Ryan Gravenberch to join Liverpool.

The midfielder is on Merseyside as he closes in on a deadline-day switch to Anfield. Gravenberch only joined Bayern from Ajax last summer but was surplus to requirements for the most part.

Jurgen Klopp was keen to add one more addition to his engine room, having already signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo - with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving.

Bayern have finally given Gravnberch the green light to leave the Allianz Arena and head coach Tuchel has given his reasons.

Via The Independent, Tuchel said: “The main problem for him is that we don’t really play with a #8 in our 4-2-3-1 system, And we’re spoilt for choice up front, with really experienced players.