Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jurgen Klopp revealed that his half-time double substitution in Liverpool's loss against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise was always planned.

The Reds were defeated 2-1 by the Belgian side, having already moved into the Europa League knockout stage before the game. Klopp fielded a youthful side who struggled to find rhythm although the result mattered little. Jarell Quansah bagged his first goal for the club in the first period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are top of the Premier League and have crunch games against Manchester United and Arsenal approaching. As a result, Ibrahima Konate and Wataru Endo were both withdrawn at the break against Union and replaced by Joe Gomez and Ryan Gravenberch respectively. Asked what his thinking behind starting Konate was at his post-match press conference, Reds manager Klopp said: "We just wanted to share the intensity.