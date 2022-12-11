Luis Diaz injury update after the Liverpool winger suffered a setback in his recovery.

Jurgen Klopp admits that Luis Diaz’s Liverpool injury setback was innocuous as he prepares for another sustained spell on the sidelines.

Diaz has not played for the Reds since early October. And after returning to training, he was forced to leave Liverpool’s training camp in Dubai after suffering a setback.

Advertisement

Klopp admits it’s a huge blow to lose the winger, who has made a huge impact since arriving from Porto last January.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup, Klopp said: “Yeah, he was not in the best possible place. It’s clear it’s a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well.

“It was a non-situation in training, honestly – nothing, felt something. [He] didn’t feel a lot next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said, ‘OK, come on, let’s have a look.’

“Yeah, then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that’s it now.”

Advertisement

Advertisement