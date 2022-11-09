‘It’s either going to be’ - Gary Neville says who could buy Liverpool off FSG

Liverpool have been put up for sale by FSG.

Gary Neville believes that there are only two potential options who could buy Liverpool off Fenway Sports Group.

News broke on Monday that FSG have put the Reds up for sale, having owned the club since 2010.

Since then, there have been plenty of names linked to a potential takeover of Liverpool - with a reported £4 billion price tag mooted.

With Chelsea being sold for £4.25 billion to a Todd Boehly-led consortium in May, Neville believes that it 'sets the standard' for FSG when it comes to a figure they’ll be looking for.

And speaking on The Overlap, the Sky Sports pundit reckons only either other American magnates or a sovereign wealth fund would be able to purchase Liverpool.

He said: “It absolutely makes sense. They haven't got the money really, FSG, to compete with the other teams in the league. They've developed the stadium, they've got Jurgen Klopp at a point whereby, how long is he going to be around for? Is it two years, is it three years?

“If that Chelsea valuation, which at this moment in time sets the standard for valuations, they're thinking now is the time potentially for us to get out because if we dip down the league, if people think: 'Hang on a minute, Boehly's overpaid at Chelsea' and it becomes a bit more of a struggle in the next couple of years, they're probably thinking now is the right time.

“And I think the Glazer family (who own Manchester United) will be in a similar situation. I suspect both of them will be looking for outs or part-outs.

“The Glazer family, I think there's a couple of them that want to stay in, but with FSG, I think put a £3-4bn valuation on Liverpool when they raised some money coming out of Covid. That's where they put the valuation at.

“They could probably get that at this moment in time, they might not be able to get that in two or three years. They certainly can't compete financially with some of the other clubs in the league. So I think it's not as big a surprise when you look at some of the evidence surrounding it.”