‘It’s fine’ - Jurgen Klopp drops Liverpool selection hint as training plan revealed

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool can currently handle the rigours of Thursday-Sunday football because of the limited injury list at Anfield.

The Reds’ demotion to the Europa League means that games often now take place at the back end of each week. It’s a schedule that has been tough in teams in previous seasons, with Premier League form often suffering.

However, Liverpool have still to experience that so far this season - chiefly down to rotation of the squad. For last Thursday’s 5-1 routing of Toulouse, Klopp made eight changes to his starting line-up.

Now the Reds prepare to host Nottingham Forest in the top flight tomorrow, with the likes of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Dominic Szoboszlai and Mo Salah all be restored to the XI.

Speaking on the challenges of Thursday-Sunday, Liverpool manager Klopp said: “Thursday-Sunday is not great but it’s something we’ve known for long enough, so that’s fine. The boys who didn’t play [Thursday] will have a proper session [Friday] so that’s good, they stay in training.

“But if we would play always the same team like we did in the past in the Champions League, then there’s no training at all, it’s just recovery and go again.

“So far we could do it like that (rotating) and because we don’t have too many injuries – it’s always too much but it’s still OK in the moment and hopefully it stays like that – that’s why we can do it like that.

“A lot of players who didn’t play [against Toulouse] will probably start on Sunday so for them it’s fine, they had a day off today just warming up and kicking a few balls.

“Now [Friday] a proper session and then we prepare for Nottingham. This rhythm is the rhythm we have this year and we should get used to it rather sooner than later. So far it was OK.