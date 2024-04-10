Real Madrid star Rodrygo has revealed he rejected the chance to join Liverpool just 12 months before signing for the La Liga giants for €45m in the summer of 2018.

Madrid signed the Brazilian from Santos nearly six years ago but he was unable to make the move until he turned 18, which is the minimum age for an international transfer. However, Rodrygo has lifted the lid on how things could have turned out different for his career. Liverpool had a bid of €3m accepted by Santos but the player opted against completing the move to Merseyside despite describing Liverpool’s offer as ‘very good’.

"We didn't close the deal because I didn't want to," Rodrygo explained. "I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good. The pathway they promised me would also have been very good for my career. I was going to finish my studies in England to prepare for European football.

"It had always been my dream to play in Europe. Everything was very good, but my desire spoke louder. I wanted to stay at Santos and make a bit of history at the club. And that’s what happened: I was able to fulfil my dream of playing for Santos. But it's true, I almost went to Liverpool."

The decision worked out well for Santos who pocketed a fee 15 times bigger than the one they had accepted from Liverpool 12 months earlier. The 2017 transfer window still proved to be a fruitful one for the Reds as Mohamed Salah joined from AS Roma while Andrew Robertson was also signed from Hull City for just £8m.