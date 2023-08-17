PSV Eindhoven boss Peter Bosz has admitted that Liverpool-linked Ibrahim Sangare could depart the club before the summer transfer window.

The Reds are reassessing their defensive midfield options after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Despite agreeing a £110 million fee with Brighton Caicedo opted to join Chelsea - for £5 million more. And Lavia is also expected to complete a move to Stamford Bridge despite Southampton accepting a bid for Liverpool.

Sangare is someone reportedly on Jurgen Klopp's side's radar. The 25-year-old helped PSV claim the KNVB Cup and finish second in the Eredivise last season, scoring eight goals in 45 appearances along the way.

Sangare is said to have a £32 million release clause installed in his contract at the Dutch club. And speaking to Voetbal Primeur (via Sport Witness) last week, Bosz has confessed that he has 'no infuence' on the Ivory Coast international's future.