‘I’ve heard’ - Jurgen Klopp gives honest Liverpool new sporting director update

Julian Ward will leave his role as Liverpool sporting director at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool’s search for a new sporting director is heading in the ‘right direction’.

It emerged in November that Julian Ward would surprisingly leave his post at the end of the season - having only succeeded the much-vaunted Michael Edwards last summer.

Several names have been linked with the behind-the-scenes role at Anfield - including Monaco chief Paul Mitchell and Tim Steidten, who recently left Bayern Leverkusen.

Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League trip to West Ham United tomorrow, admitted that he’s not at the ncentre of the sporting director appointment process but insists the structure at the club will not change.

The Liverpool manager said: “I am not involved in the talks. Maybe the talks around, yes, but I'm not the person at the club who can give a real answer where it stands. That’s in the hands of other people but what I've heard, it's all going in the right direction.

“How many clubs are there without a sporting director now? Are there any clubs out there without one or a guy in the role of a sporting director? City, Arsenal - no. Pretty much everyone has one because it makes sense.