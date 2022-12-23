Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that James Milner’s injury is not too serious.

The vice-captain limped off in the first half of Thursday night’s 3-2 loss against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. Milner suffered a hamstring issue.

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Klopp said: “Milly says it’s only a little, little thing but he felt something and just wanted to make sure it wasn’t getting worse. We have to see.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold did not feature at the Etihad Stadium due to illness.

Virgil van Dijk trained at Liverpool’s Kirkby base but also was not involved. The defender was left out of the squad after playing in all five of Holland’s matches at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate helped France reach the final in Qatar. The centre-back has now been given some time off and Klopp admits he’ll return next week - which seemingly rules him out of the Boxing Day trip to Aston Villa when the Premier League restarts.

Advertisement

Advertisement