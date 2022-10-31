James Milner’s Liverpool contract expires in June 2023.

James Milner insists he’s not thinking about his future beyond this season - with his full focus on turning around Liverpool’s current form.

The midfielder has been at Anfield since arriving from Manchester City on a free transfer in 2015. During that time, he has helped the club win the Champions, League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and European Super Cup.

Milner turned 36 in April but penned a new one-year contract with the Reds last summer.

The vice-captain has made 17 appearances so far this campaign, with Jurgen Klopp’s side enduring a difficult start in the Premier League. They sit ninth in the table after losing 2-1 to Leeds United last weekend.

Liverpool now turn their attention to facing Napoli in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday night (20.00 BST).

And Milner has insisted that he’s only thinking about turning around the Reds’ stuttering season rather than what may lie ahead in terms of his own career.

Asked if he’s had any discussions about his future, the former England international said: “No. Like I say, at this time, the most important thing is to get to a level we want to be at consistently.