James Milner’s priceless Liverpool reaction that fired Man City title race message

Liverpool defeated Manchester United 4-0 to move top of the Premier League.

Mo Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Manchester United with Sadio Mane who proved the assist. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

James Milner knows a thing or two about moments of footballing wizardry.

Having been at the highest level for two decades, played with and against some of the very best to have ever graced the game and won every trophy possible, there's not much he hasn't seen.

You'd think that nothing would surprise him at the ripe old age of 36.

But even Milner was left speechless during Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

When Mo Salah tucked home to move the Reds two goals ahead at Anfield, Milner's reaction was priceless. It was similar to most inside the stadium and watching at home.

The Liverpool vice-captain put his hand over his mouth in astonishment before looking up to the heavens.

He couldn't believe the sheer quality of the goal.

It was as good a team move as you'll see. It involved 25 passes and 10 different Reds players.

Sadio Mane sumptuously turned the ball around the corner with his back towards goal. He knew where Salah would be making his run.

They were on the same wavelength. The Egyptian latched on to the pass, took the ball in his stride before finishing past United keeper David de Gea with aplomb.

The roar of the Anfield crowd was raucous. It was game over after just 22 minutes. Liverpool's berth at the top of the Premier League - for a short time at least - was secured.

Milner's been at the Reds throughout the Jurgen Klopp era. He's been there every step of the way as the German lived up to his promise and turned Liverpool from doubters to believers. From underachievers to European heavyweights.

James Milner reacts during Liverpool’s defeat of Man Utd. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Milner's watched every step of Klopp's evolution. When the German first took over, heavy metal football was the mantra. The Reds are now starkly contrasting.

Yes, they can still blitz away opponents in one fell swoop. They can still harry and press into submission.

But this Liverpool team is no longer Iron Maiden or Metallica. Klopp has transformed his side to the footballing equivalent of the London Symphony Orchestra - and he’s the conductor.

It's been a little while since Kopites belted out Poetry In Motion. Other chants have taken over in recent times.

But that old favourite was the choice of song from supporters after the Reds went 2-0 ahead against their bitter rivals.

Salah's goal drought had come to an end. Mane was again thriving in his new central role, netting a goal and an assist on the evening. Luis Diaz was running riot.

Thiago Alcantara was spraying the ball around like he was playing on Stanley Park against a Sunday League team still half-cut from their Christmas night out.

Granted, United were shockingly bad. How they're fifth in the table is bewildering.

Still, Liverpool were impeccable and their latest performance is rightly being extolled.

Their incredible season that could finish with an unprecedented quadruple deserves to be eulogised.

Thiago Alcantara celebrates Liverpool’s win with Virgil van Dijk. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

After somewhat of a dip, with several wins industrious and workmanlike, the Reds have hit their zenith once again.

With seven league games to play, along with a Champions League semi-final and FA Cup final, it couldn't have been timed any better.

Milner’s priceless reaction underlined there’s no ceiling to the heights that can be hit.

Liverpool are going to be on Manchester City’s tail to the very death.