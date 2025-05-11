Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool applauds the fans after the draw in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold was met by boos from sections of Liverpool fans during the 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Liverpool fans should not have booed Trent Alexander-Arnold during the 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

The Reds vice-captain played his first game since announcing he would leave the club at the end of his contract in June. The decision to depart his boyhood club on a free transfer ahead of an expected move to Real Madrid has left sections of supporters irked

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to replace Conor Bradley in the 67th minute at Anfield. There were loud jeers and they continued to happen when the right-back was in possession. Not long after coming on, Mikel Merino completed Arsenal’s comeback after Liverpool had led by two goals at half-time through goals from Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Giving his thoughts on the reaction from the Anfield crowd, former Liverpool defender Carragher said on Sky Sports (via BBC Sport): “That's the story of the game. That's what everyone will be talking about. I'm sure we will be after the game and it'll be on the back of every newspaper tomorrow.

“I was surprised how many. When you're in a crowd of 60,000 people, I don't doubt there's a lot of unhappy people in Liverpool, about the situation, and I've said that's understandable. I said when he came on at Leicester and there was a few boos from the away section that I don't believe any player putting that red shirt on and going out to play for the club and trying to win them three points and win them trophies should be booed.

“I understand there's a lot of ill feeling. I can get that and some people outside of Liverpool can't seem to understand that, I do, but I think booing one of your players when they're playing is not for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand called the decision to boo Alexander-Arnold ‘baffling’. Ferdinand posted on X: “I can’t believe @LFC fans booing one of their own. I understand that some of you guys are not happy with his decision etc BUT to boo @TrentAA after he has won the lot with you is baffling! Didn’t cost you a penny.”