Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool are fortunate Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the season - as it marries up with the timing to bring in Xabi Alonso.

The Reds are currently searching for Klopp's successor after his shock announcement he'll depart at the end of the 2023-24 season. Whoever replaces the German will have a significant void to fill, with Klopp restoring the Reds' place back among the European elite - delivering the Champions League and Premier League in his eight-and-a-half years in the hot seat.

Alonso is the early favourite with the bookmakers to replace Klopp. The former Liverpool midfielder is carrying out a magnificent job at Bayer Leverkusen. He's steered Die Werkself to the summit of the Bundesliga and they are now five points clear after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich - who have won the past 11 titles - last weekend.

Speaking on Sky Sports, ex-Reds defender Carragher said: "If Xabi Alonso was to become Liverpool manager, which I think he will. I actually think Liverpool have been quite fortunate that Jurgen Klopp is leaving at this time, he's moving on and the timing for Xabi Alonso to step in is pretty perfect with what he's doing."

Leverkusen have played more short passes than any side in Europe's top five divisions this season, with Alonso's style of football clear. But Carragher reckons that the Spaniard would try to find a blend at Anfield between his current philosophy and Klopp's more direct brand.