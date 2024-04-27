Jamie Carragher gives theory behind Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah spat on Liverpool touchline - 'only reason'
Jamie Carragher has given his theory behind why Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp clashed on the touchline during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against West Ham.
The Reds’ Premier League title hopes further diminished as they dropped more points at the London Stadium. And to add another talking point to the most recent lacklustre display was Salah and Klopp’s spat.
After the 2-0 defeat by Everton in the Merseyside derby, Salah was dropped to the bench and came on in the 79th minute - immediately after Michail Antonio’s equaliser for West Ham. But as he was stood in the technical area, the winger and manager Klopp were involved in a squabble, with Darwin Nunez acting as peacemaker.
Posting on X (formerly Twitter), ex-Liverpool defender Carragher believes it was because Salah took too long to get ready to come on. He said: “The only reason a manager would be unhappy in this situation, is the player took too long to be ready to come on.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.