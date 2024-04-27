Mohamed Salah of Liverpool clashes with Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on April 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has given his theory behind why Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp clashed on the touchline during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against West Ham.

The Reds’ Premier League title hopes further diminished as they dropped more points at the London Stadium. And to add another talking point to the most recent lacklustre display was Salah and Klopp’s spat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the 2-0 defeat by Everton in the Merseyside derby, Salah was dropped to the bench and came on in the 79th minute - immediately after Michail Antonio’s equaliser for West Ham. But as he was stood in the technical area, the winger and manager Klopp were involved in a squabble, with Darwin Nunez acting as peacemaker.