Jamie Carragher has already told Liverpool about perfect Sadio Mane replacement

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has already told his former club why Raphinha is the perfect replacement for Sadio Mane.

Raphinha is being linked with an Anfield switch this summer, with talk Jurgen Klopp is keen on the Leeds United winger.

Most of this summer’s talk has claimed Barcelona is the most likely destination for Raphinha, but Leeds United’s survival has changed things.

While Barca continue to be linked, Leeds’ negotiation position has been strengthened, and they can now hold out for a bigger fee.

Barca continue to have financial troubles, which could make things difficult, but Liverpool will have no such trouble.

And while Luis Diaz will be staking a claim, the Reds have a role carved out for Raphinha given the uncertainty around Sadio Mane’s future.

Mane is looking likely to leave this summer, with the Reds being pushed into a sale due to the forward’s resistance over a new contract.

The Liverpool superstar is out of terms in 2023, and the Reds must sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free.

Bayern Munich are already positioning themselves for a move, and it seems Klopp is already planning for potential replacements.

Raphinha could be one of the obvious choices, and Liverpool legend turned pundit Carragher has explained why.

"We’ve all been there as players and as soon as someone comes in, you think: ‘Aye, aye’," Carragher said in February of 2021.

"Some of his touches and his play when he comes inside, we’ve highlighted his movement as well.

"I was really impressed with him when I watched him at Leicester last weekend as well, not just by Raphinha, but (Patrick) Bamford as well.

Leeds United star Raphinha has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona so far this summer (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

"You see that shot there (before Bamford’s goal against Palace), that’s so typical of a wide man, that penetrating run that we talk about with Salah, Mane and Sterling, all the great wide players. They make that run and he does. He has great quality on the ball.

"He assisted Bamford certainly in that Leicester game when he fired that pass in and you look at his numbers there, he looks like a real player, certainly of late.

"I think we mentioned before the game that he’s been involved in seven goals in the last eight games, so he’s always a huge threat and that’s always telling when your team-mates know from one training session.