Jamie Carragher has been speaking about Liverpool’s crushing away defeat to Merseyside rivals Everton on Wednesday night. The Reds saw their Premier League title hopes all-but ended by their closest rivals, once again failing to take their chances and paying the price for it.

Jurgen Klopp’s men may now have said goodbye to their only chance of adding silverware to their Carabao Cup win earlier this season, and it caps a disappointing few weeks for the Reds, who recently crashed out of the Europa League. And, of course, it will be that much more difficult to take given this is Klopp’s final season in charge.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of wanting it more, listen, it’s Everton’s night. You have to give it to them, you have seen their record in derby games,” said Carragher at full-time on Sky Sports. "This is the end of the title run for Liverpool.

“It almost feels like the end. They just have to make sure they finish the season strongly. They had enough chances in the game. but at the moment, they are not clinical enough in both boxes. I don’t think it’s the time to get too angry with the team or Jurgen Klopp. It’s been a great ride, a great journey, but tonight is Everton’s night.”

Speaking more specifically about the Liverpool performance, Carragher added: "The chance Nunez misses is unforgivable at this level. It's not acceptable when you're going for a title. I thought Liverpool were in control at the start of the second half and if they got one they'd get two. And then Mohamed Salah gave the ball away that led to the Everton corner. He's looked a shadow of himself for a lot of this season especially since he's come back from injury. He is Liverpool's legend, superstar. But he's been so far off it."