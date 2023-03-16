The former Liverpool defender was quick to criticise the full-back’s performance.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher called out Trent Alexander-Arnold after his display in the 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League last night.

A single goal from Karim Benzema won the game on the night, as Madrid advanced as 6-2 winners on aggregate but the right-back endured a torrid evening against the might of Vinicius Junior.

The 24-year-old won none of his seven ground duels, made no tackles and was dribbled past six times in what was a tough night at the Santiago Bernabeu for one of Liverpool’s star men.

Carragher, speaking post-match on CBS Sports, claimed the club need to seek out another right-back to provide competition for the struggling defender. He even went as far as to say that he is only a player for a successful team, rather than a team challenging for top-four football.

“This cannot continue, how many times this season he’s been lacking defensively. They have no competition but Liverpool need to go and buy a right back.

“That lad needs serious competition. He’s been playing for five years at the top level, and won everything. I’m so proud of him but he needs help and he needs a long think about where he is as a right back.

“We all know his defending is not good enough and I don’t think it will ever be good enough. When you’re one of the pack going for top four, you’re doing more defending than attacking - you’re seeing the worst traits of Trent, not his amazing attacking.

“If Liverpool are trying to qualify for the Champions League on a yearly basis, he is not your man. If Liverpool get back to one of the best teams in Europe, he is your man. He needs some help. Either working on defending a lot more or bringing another right back in.

