Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool will not be challenging for the Premier League title this season - and two areas of the squad need strengthening.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw against Luton Town on Sunday - missing out on the chance to close the gap on leaders Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp’s side were well below their best at Kenilworth Road and needed a stoppage-time goal from Luis Diaz to avoid a humbling loss.

After finishing fifth last campaign and making significant changes during the summer transfer window, Carragher still believes that Liverpool need to recruit a new defensive midfielder - with Alex Mac Allister being deployed in the role so far this term. The Kop legend also reckons that the Reds should bring in a versatile defender before they can truly match City again for the top-flight crown.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher: “People always think about Liverpool and how they play pressing from the front but for a long time they have dominated a lot of the ball. They’re not quite as good as Manchester City on the ball so there are more turnovers when they loses the ball and opponents seem to find space to attack and get behind Liverpool.

“Luton didn’t have the quality to really punish them except from the goal late on. Liverpool, in midfield, are a lot improved from what we saw last season but still haven’t got a top holding-midfield player. Mac Allister is good on the ball but defensively finds it really tough and lacks a bit of pace for that position so they can improve there.

“In the back four, Liverpool could do with no a player for a specific position but almost a great defender who can play in a couple of positions. You look at [Joe] Gomez, who was at left-back instead of [Kostas] Tsimikas to be stronger defensively. I still think Liverpool could do with a player on the other side at right-back and maybe release Trent [Alexander-Arnold] maybe into midfield and against tough opposition, play someone strong defensively.

