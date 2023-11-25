All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool as the winter window comes into sight.

Liverpool returned to action on Saturday when they took on Manchester City in a crucial game in the early title race. The Reds may have undergone a transformation of sorts during the summer, but they have surprised many with their strong start so far this season.

Jurgen Klopp has managed to change the midfield without too much disruption, but he may not be done yet, and we could see even more additions during the fast-approaching January window. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Carragher on recruitment needs

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool need two key signings during January to be in a position to win the Premier League this season and the Champions League next term. Speaking to Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg on Viaplay, Carragher said: "Well under Jurgen Klopp initially, Liverpool became really good, qualified for the top four, had a great run in the Champions League. They then signed Van Dijk in the January and then they signed Alisson in the summer.

"And that team then went on to win the Champions League the next season and then win the league the season after. I think this team's pretty similar in that I think they are sort of two players away from making that jump to being the best team in the league and maybe winning the Champions League again.

"And I do think that's a top holding midfield player and another centre-back. In terms of names [of who to sign], no, not really out there too much."

Sane interest 'concrete'

Liverpool are being heavily linked with a move for Germany international Leroy Sane. According to German journalist Christian Falk, the Reds' interest in the former Manchester City star is 'concrete' ahead of the winter window.

