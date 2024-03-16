CBS Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

Liverpool are now counting down the hours until Sunday's mouth-watering FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Reds were in action as recently as Thursday night when they defeated Sparta Praha convincingly in the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp's men now make the relatively short trip to Old Trafford to face one of their biggest rivals for a shot at returning to Wembley. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Carragher prediction

Jamie Carragher has been speaking ahead of Sunday's big game, and he believes Klopp will have to go strong despite the recent workload. “Klopp and his players will smell blood. Against less illustrious opponents, Klopp might be tempted to play more of his youngsters," he said on Sky Sports.

"Before the last round against Southampton, I was among many Liverpool supporters who hoped to progress in the FA Cup, but deep down was content to prioritise the title bid and Europa League following the Carabao Cup win. The pairing with United changed that. As Klopp said before the third-round tie away at Arsenal, you don’t compromise in fixtures like this."

Transfer 'latest'

Transfer 'insider' Fabrizio Romano has issued his verdict on Liverpool's potential summer business. “I see Liverpool busy with, probably, a centre-back because it’s a position where they need something,” the respected reporter spoke on The Debrief podcast with CaughtOffside.