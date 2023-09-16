Jamie Carragher names ‘big’ Liverpool plus and player who was ‘excellent’ in Wolves victory
Jamie Carragher believes that Jarell Quansah’s performance in Liverpool’s victory over Wolves was a ‘big plus’.
The Reds battled from behind to deliver a 3-1 win at Molineux and maintain their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s side were poor in the first half, with Hee-Chan Hwang opening the scoring for Wolves after just seven minutes. But an improved second-half display from Liverpool, with Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and a Hugo Bueno own goal ensured that the the away side moved top of the table having won four of their opening five games.
Quansah was handed a full Premier League debut with defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold both absent. Carragher was impressed by the 20-year-old despite ‘how poor everyone around him’ was before the interval. Posting on Twitter, Carragher said: “Big result for #LFC after that interesting first half
“Jarell Quansah a big plus considering how poor everyone around him was 1st half. Harvey Elliott excellent from the bench again.”