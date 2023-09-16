Register
Jamie Carragher names ‘big’ Liverpool plus and player who was ‘excellent’ in Wolves victory

By Will Rooney
Published 16th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST
Harvey Elliott of Liverpool after scoring the third goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 16, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Harvey Elliott of Liverpool after scoring the third goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on September 16, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Jamie Carragher believes that Jarell Quansah’s performance in Liverpool’s victory over Wolves was a ‘big plus’.

The Reds battled from behind to deliver a 3-1 win at Molineux and maintain their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s side were poor in the first half, with Hee-Chan Hwang opening the scoring for Wolves after just seven minutes. But an improved second-half display from Liverpool, with Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and a Hugo Bueno own goal ensured that the the away side moved top of the table having won four of their opening five games.

Quansah was handed a full Premier League debut with defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold both absent. Carragher was impressed by the 20-year-old despite ‘how poor everyone around him’ was before the interval. Posting on Twitter, Carragher said: “Big result for #LFC after that interesting first half

“Jarell Quansah a big plus considering how poor everyone around him was 1st half. Harvey Elliott excellent from the bench again.”

