The Reds battled from behind to deliver a 3-1 win at Molineux and maintain their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s side were poor in the first half, with Hee-Chan Hwang opening the scoring for Wolves after just seven minutes. But an improved second-half display from Liverpool, with Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and a Hugo Bueno own goal ensured that the the away side moved top of the table having won four of their opening five games.