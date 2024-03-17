Jamie Carragher names Liverpool man who plays 'like the game is in slow motion' after Man Utd loss
Jamie Carragher felt that Liverpool's attacking players were 'all very poor' in the FA Cup loss against Manchester United.
The Reds' quadruple dreams were ended with a 4-3 loss after extra-time at Old Trafford. That's despite Liverpool leading the quarter-final tie on two occasions. Scott McTominay's early strike for United was cancelled out by Alexis Mac Allister before Mo Salah gave the home side the lead in first-half stoppage time.
Jurgen Klopp's side were much the better team after the interval but could not increase their advantage and punished when Antony levelled things with three minutes remaining.
Harvey Elliott had put Liverpool back ahead at the end of the first half in extra-time but they could not hold on. Marcus Rashford got United back into it before they launched a counter-attack at the death that was rounded off by Amad to leave the visitors crestfallen.
On the loss, former Liverpool defender Carragher wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Unbelievable game & it’s a great result for Man United but Liverpool only have themselves to blame. Scored three & still the attacking players were all very poor. Can’t complain too much as they’ve been amazing all season. Football bloody hell!"
Cody Gakpo came on for Liverpool midway through the second period. The Dutchman made the wrong decision when the Reds created a five-vs-two opportunity on the counter-attack to take a two-goal advantage - and didn't have much of an impact otherwise. Carragher said: "Gakpo plays like the game is in slow motion."