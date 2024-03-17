Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher felt that Liverpool's attacking players were 'all very poor' in the FA Cup loss against Manchester United.

The Reds' quadruple dreams were ended with a 4-3 loss after extra-time at Old Trafford. That's despite Liverpool leading the quarter-final tie on two occasions. Scott McTominay's early strike for United was cancelled out by Alexis Mac Allister before Mo Salah gave the home side the lead in first-half stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp's side were much the better team after the interval but could not increase their advantage and punished when Antony levelled things with three minutes remaining.

Harvey Elliott had put Liverpool back ahead at the end of the first half in extra-time but they could not hold on. Marcus Rashford got United back into it before they launched a counter-attack at the death that was rounded off by Amad to leave the visitors crestfallen.

On the loss, former Liverpool defender Carragher wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Unbelievable game & it’s a great result for Man United but Liverpool only have themselves to blame. Scored three & still the attacking players were all very poor. Can’t complain too much as they’ve been amazing all season. Football bloody hell!"