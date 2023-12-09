Jamie Carragher names Liverpool player who 'makes a difference' every game and pair who were 'outstanding'
Jamie Carragher saluted the impact of match-winner Harvey Elliott after Liverpool's triumph over Crystal Palace.
The Reds moved to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park. However, Jurgen Klopp's side were well below their best for much of the game and looked like they were heading for defeat after Jean-Philippe Mateta put the Eagles ahead from the penalty spot in the 57th minute.
But the sending off of Jordan Ayew, coupled with the impact of Liverpool's substitutes, sparked a comeback. Mo Salah bagged the Reds' equaliser in the 76th minute in what was his 200th goal for the club. Then in stoppage-time, Elliott - who had come off the bench - lashed home a left-footed shot from outside of the box to ensure a fourth successive victory.
The 20-year-old has largely been utilised as a substitute by Klopp this season. And ex-Reds defender Carragher hailed Elliott's contributions. He posted on X: "The new super sub Harvey Elliott! Every game he makes a difference from the bench."
Carragher added: "Liverpool top of the #PremierLeague but we have to improve defensively! @VirgilvDijk @Alissonbecker outstanding again. They have been doing some very heavy lifting this season. @MoSalah Legend."