Jamie Carragher saluted the impact of match-winner Harvey Elliott after Liverpool's triumph over Crystal Palace.

The Reds moved to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park. However, Jurgen Klopp's side were well below their best for much of the game and looked like they were heading for defeat after Jean-Philippe Mateta put the Eagles ahead from the penalty spot in the 57th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the sending off of Jordan Ayew, coupled with the impact of Liverpool's substitutes, sparked a comeback. Mo Salah bagged the Reds' equaliser in the 76th minute in what was his 200th goal for the club. Then in stoppage-time, Elliott - who had come off the bench - lashed home a left-footed shot from outside of the box to ensure a fourth successive victory.

The 20-year-old has largely been utilised as a substitute by Klopp this season. And ex-Reds defender Carragher hailed Elliott's contributions. He posted on X: "The new super sub Harvey Elliott! Every game he makes a difference from the bench."