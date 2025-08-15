Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth on the opening day of the 2025-26 season but they threw away a two-goal lead during the game.

Jamie Carragher insists that Liverpool will not retain the Premier League title if they do not improve defensively.

The Reds opened the defence of the English championship with a 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. But Arne Slot’s champions made hard work for themselves after goals from Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo put them in the driving seat.

Bournemouth hit back by scoring twice on the counter-attack through Antoine Semenyo. Liverpool managed to regain their composure and they regained the lead with two minutes remaining through Federico Chiesa’s fine volley before Mo Salah wrapped up the triumph in stoppage time.

The Reds also conceded two goals against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield defeat last weekend, as well as four in a pre-season friendly against AC Milan last month. And if Liverpool do not iron out their mistakes, Carragher does not see the silverware remaining with Liverpool come May.

What’s been said

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Kop defender said: “It is unbelievable. Arne Slot's made those changes to make sure things like this don't happen. Fantastic from Semenyo - but Liverpool have had this problem

"How many players were ahead of the ball - maybe eight players - when they were winning 2-1? That can't happen. It's absolutely shocking at this level. For Semenyo to run that far and get his shot away is incredible - but where [Ibrahima] Konate is going? He had a really, really poor night tonight at centre-back.

"That is not right. It's not. It's not only game on top of the Community Shield - but I've watched enough football in my life. This idea that everyone bombs forward, it's not for me. I don't like it.

"At no time last week in the Community Shield did I ever feel Liverpool were in control of the game. You can draw 2-2 with Palace, that can happen. But it's how easy Crystal Palace could get at Liverpool, how easy it was tonight. In the first half, Bournemouth should have been at least 2-0 up at one stage. There is definitely a problem that Arne Slot has to solve.”

Liverpool have signed 18-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni from Parma and are interested in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi. However, Carragher believes that replacing Konate will not be the simple solution to the Reds’ current woes.

Carragher added: "People say 'they need a centre back'. A centre-back doesn't fix that. He just takes Konate's place. It's about the make-up of the team with two attacking full-backs and a number ten who more interested in getting on the ball than defending like Szoboszlai was last season. If Liverpool continue like that, I don't think they will win the league."