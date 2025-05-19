Jamie Carragher. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jamie Carragher admitted he was a ‘bit disappointed’ by Ibrahima Konate’s performance in Liverpool’s loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds await a victory since they were crowned Premier League champions as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the AMEX Stadium. Arne Slot opted to hand a rest to captain Virgil van Dijk, who had started every league game beforehand.

It meant that Konate was the senior centre-back alongside Jarell Quansah in defence. And despite leading twice through goals from Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool were unable to hold on and allowed Brighton back into the encounter.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher was intrigued how Konate would step up in the absence of van Dijk. And the Liverpool legend felt that the France international’s display was underwhelming.

Carragher said: “I was a bit disappointed with Konate tonight. Even for the second goal, Konate was flying out of position, the ball went over his head.

“I've always had this feeling that all the centre-backs that have played alongside Virgil van Dijk, I've always wanted to see them on their own. I haven't because I want van Dijk to play every week but I've almost thought playing alongside one of the best centre-backs we have ever seen in the Premier League, I'd love to see them on their own and I want a little bit more from them.

“We always make mistakes but that leadership. I used to say it about Joe Gomez, I said it about Matip and now Konate. It'd be really interesting to see without Virgil van Dijk for 10-15 games to be the leader of the back four, organise people around them and make people around them do better and that was lacking in the second half.”