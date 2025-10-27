Jamie Carragher | Getty Images

Liverpool suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of Brentford and slumped to a fourth Premier League defeat in a row.

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he is concerned by Liverpool’s lack of physicality and the club have now entered a ‘crisis’.

The Reds suffered a fourth successive Premier League defeat with a 3-2 loss at Brentford. Arne Slot’s side are now seven points behind leaders Arsenal and their chances of defending the English championship look slim.

Liverpool have been well below the standards required since the start of the campaign after a significant summer squad overhaul and around £450 million spent. The Reds’ defensive flaws were again exposed by Brentford as they opened the scoring with a long throw-in and added a second with a simple move which caught out Ibrahima Konate.

What’s been said

Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, believes that Liverpool’s squad is not equipped for how many Premier League teams are now emphasising strength. And the former Kop defender reckons it will not just be head coach Slot who is under pressure and believes that the players along with sporting director Richard Hughes will be facing scrutiny.

Carragher said: “When I talk about the lack of physicality in the Liverpool team, it's something to highlight one minute into the game.

“We're 90 seconds into the game and Conor Bradley is not the biggest player in the world or most powerful man on the pitch. He gets far too tight at times and is really aggressive and that's why he gets so many yellow cards. He gets tight and that means there is space in behind and can't cope with the ball over the top. The goalkeeper has to come to the rescue and 90 seconds into the game, you're defending a long throw.

“I keep going back to Liverpool not being equipped to the Premier League this season. I keep talking about this area (behind the defence in the right channel). I've mentioned Conor Bradley and I've mentioned Konate, who was horrific for one of the goals. Where is the leadership, where is the organisation? You just let a ball go over the top and the goalkeeper has to come. Maybe he could do a bit better but again, you're defending a long throw.

“That is something Liverpool have got to look at going; the actual physicality and height in the team because, right now, I don't think they have got enough of it. Losing four league games for Brentford would be a disaster, for any promoted teams you'd be saying you can't lose four on the bounce.

“To see the champions lose four games in a row in the Premier League with the expenditure in the summer, we are in crisis time for Liverpool. There will be a lot of serious questions being asked in the dressing room, the manager and the coaching staff and the people above that they have gone out and spent and got. They will have been expecting a lot more.”