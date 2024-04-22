Jamie Carragher names who now 'must be favourite' for Liverpool manager's job after Ruben Amorim bombshell
Jamie Carragher reckons that Roberto De Zerbi ‘must be the favourite’ to now land the Liverpool manager’s job.
It is reported that the Reds are unlikely to appoint Ruben Amorim as Jurgen Klopp’s successor in the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season. Amorim had been regarded as the frontrunner after Xabi Alonso committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen - but The Athletic suggests the 39-year-old is not Liverpool’s preferred choice and Premier League rivals West Ham have been in talks.
After it was revealed that Klopp would leave at the end of the season, Brighton supremo De Zerbi was among the early contenders. The Italian guided the Seagullls to a record sixth-place finish last season along with a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals.
Kop legend Carragher believes that incoming sporting director Richard Hughes may want De Zerbi at the helm, having tried to appoint him while in his post at Bournemouth. Carragher posted on X (formerly Twitter: “Richard Hughes wanted De Zerbi at Bournemouth, so he must be the favourite if this is true.”
