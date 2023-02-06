Manchester City could face a points deduction or worse.

Jamie Carragher has taken a sarcastic swipe at Manchester City following news the club has been charged for breaches of Premier League financial rules following a four-year investigation.

According to the Times, City could even be facing relegation for their actions, as well as a number of sanctions which could include a points deduction if their breaches are proven.

In typical Carra fashion, the former Liverpool defender responded by tweeting: “This can’t be right, Man City bring in more commercial revenue than Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Man Utd & Liverpool. 🤷”

There’s also been reports in the past surrounding the legitimacy of some of City’s sponsorships; such as their global sponsorship deal that was announced on January 2022.

As investigated by the Athletic, they wrote: “The club website promoted the partnership with Masdar, a renewable energy and sustainable development company, by highlighting the launch of a campaign aimed at raising awareness around climate change.

“What the City press release did not mention, however, is that Masdar is owned by the Mubadala Investment Company. Mubadala is a sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi and the chief executive officer of Mubadala is a businessman named Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who is also the chairman of Manchester City.”

But the article was quick to reveal that these were all ‘legal’ activities, and that City are not alone in benefiting from sponsorships linked to a club’s ownership.

In Serie A, Juventus have just been given a 15-point deduction due financial wrong-doings and City could be in for similar treatment if their actions are proven.

