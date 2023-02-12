Liverpool sit just 10th in the Premier League and Cody Gakpo has struggled at Anfield so far.

Jamie Carragher. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Jamie Carragher admits he’s ‘baffled’ watching Cody Gakpo’s early Liverpool performances - and can’t understand why midfield was not instead strengthened last month.

Gakpo signed for the Reds from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window for a fee that could reach £45 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the versatile forward has made a slow start at Anfield and failed to score in his opening six appearances.

Many fans have clamoured for Jurgen Klopp’s side to sign a midfielder throughout the underwhelming season. Liverpool sit just 10th in the Premier League table and face missing out on Champions League qualification.

Carragher, writing for The Telegraph, believes there were funds for Klopp to improve his engine room - and questioned why Gakpo was brought in.

The former Reds defender said: “Since the summer of 2022, Liverpool have committed £180 million on four attackers in Luis Díaz, Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. Liverpool’s owners did not fail to invest. They failed to invest in a midfielder. Now they need a new midfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Liverpool wanted to sign one in Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, knowing his market value was £75 million. When Tchouameni chose Real Madrid, the money was there if Klopp wanted an alternative, but he opted to wait until 2023, hoping he will lure Jude Bellingham. That was Klopp’s call, not owner John W. Henry’s.